Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the last trading session, 1.82 million Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.40 changed hands at -$0.33 or -19.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $21.99M. REVB’s last price was a discount, traded about -706.43% off its 52-week high of $11.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.42, which suggests the last value was -1.43% down since then. When we look at Revelation Biosciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 906.54K.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) trade information

Instantly REVB was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.58%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.2100 on Friday, 02/25/22 subtracted -19.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -86.27%, with the 5-day performance at -13.58% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) is -51.05% down.

REVB Dividends

Revelation Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 45.11% of Revelation Biosciences Inc. shares while 44.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.37%. There are 44.12% institutions holding the Revelation Biosciences Inc. stock share, with Karpus Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 9.25% of the shares, roughly 0.84 million REVB shares worth $8.58 million.

Weiss Asset Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.37% or 0.49 million shares worth $4.98 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were RiverNorth Opportunities Fd and Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-FOMO ETF. With 29221.0 shares estimated at $0.3 million under it, the former controlled 0.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-FOMO ETF held about 0.07% of the shares, roughly 6621.0 shares worth around $66739.0.