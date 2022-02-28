RCON Stock: More Upside For Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON)?

In the latest trading session, 0.91 million Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.94. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.01 changing hands around $0.11 or 12.90% at last look, the market valuation stands at $26.30M. RCON’s current price is a discount, trading about -1632.67% off its 52-week high of $17.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.87, which suggests the last value was 13.86% up since then. When we look at Recon Technology Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 625.28K.

Analysts gave the Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended RCON as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Recon Technology Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) trade information

Instantly RCON is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -11.86%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.0300 on Friday, 02/25/22 added 12.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.37%, with the 5-day performance at -11.86% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) is -10.99% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 89.9% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RCON’s forecast low is $10.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -890.1% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -890.1% for it to hit the projected low.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 30.60% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 45.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Recon Technology Ltd. earnings to increase by 56.80%.

RCON Dividends

Recon Technology Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.84% of Recon Technology Ltd. shares while 18.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.77%. There are 18.42% institutions holding the Recon Technology Ltd. stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 14.70% of the shares, roughly 2.69 million RCON shares worth $3.53 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.68% or 0.67 million shares worth $0.88 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

With 15122.0 shares estimated at $27370.0 under it, the former controlled 0.08% of total outstanding shares.