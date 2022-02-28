OppFi Inc. (NYSE: OPFI) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the latest trading session, 0.65 million OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.46 changed hands at -$0.59 or -14.57% at last look, the market valuation stands at $455.30M. OPFI’s current price is a discount, trading about -229.48% off its 52-week high of $11.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.85, which suggests the last value was -11.27% down since then. When we look at OppFi Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 416.56K.

Analysts gave the OppFi Inc. (OPFI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended OPFI as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. OppFi Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.14.

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) trade information

Instantly OPFI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.03%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.35 on Friday, 02/25/22 subtracted -14.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.79%, with the 5-day performance at -6.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) is -14.01% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 66.08% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, OPFI’s forecast low is $7.00 with $14.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -304.62% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -102.31% for it to hit the projected low.

OppFi Inc. (OPFI) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $99.25 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that OppFi Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $98.54 million.

The 2022 estimates are for OppFi Inc. earnings to increase by 134.90%.

OPFI Dividends

OppFi Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 21 and March 25.

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of OppFi Inc. shares while 41.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 41.56%. There are 41.56% institutions holding the OppFi Inc. stock share, with Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 10.21% of the shares, roughly 1.37 million OPFI shares worth $10.81 million.

Blackstone Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.32% or 1.12 million shares worth $8.8 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2021 were Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Multi Strategy Alt Fd and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Catalyst Insider Buying Fund. With 0.54 million shares estimated at $4.56 million under it, the former controlled 4.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Catalyst Insider Buying Fund held about 2.69% of the shares, roughly 0.36 million shares worth around $2.85 million.