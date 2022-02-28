NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 56.72 million NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.44. With the company’s per share price at $20.94 changed hands at -$0.28 or -1.32% during last session, the market valuation stood at $35.47B. NIO’s last price was a discount, traded about -163.28% off its 52-week high of $55.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.47, which suggests the last value was 11.8% up since then. When we look at NIO Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 49.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 54.36 million.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) trade information

Instantly NIO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -15.29%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 24.79 on Friday, 02/25/22 subtracted -1.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.90%, with the 5-day performance at -15.29% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is -7.59% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 56.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.99 days.

NIO Inc. (NIO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NIO Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -45.27% over the past 6 months, a -46.97% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NIO Inc. will fall -25.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 57.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 120.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.55 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that NIO Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.81 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.03 billion and $1.23 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 50.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 46.90%.

The 2022 estimates are for NIO Inc. earnings to increase by 57.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.15% per year.

NIO Dividends

NIO Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.54% of NIO Inc. shares while 38.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 38.84%. There are 38.63% institutions holding the NIO Inc. stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 6.53% of the shares, roughly 88.86 million NIO shares worth $2.82 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.53% or 61.62 million shares worth $2.2 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2021 were Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 31.22 million shares estimated at $1.23 billion under it, the former controlled 2.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 1.31% of the shares, roughly 17.79 million shares worth around $701.26 million.