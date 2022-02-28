New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 2.71 million New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.83. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.73 changing hands around $0.03 or 1.77% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.12B. NGD’s current price is a discount, trading about -28.9% off its 52-week high of $2.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.01, which suggests the last value was 41.62% up since then. When we look at New Gold Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 10.11 million.

Analysts gave the New Gold Inc. (NGD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended NGD as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. New Gold Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD) trade information

Instantly NGD is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -15.42%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.9901 on Friday, 02/25/22 added 1.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 13.33%, with the 5-day performance at -15.42% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD) is 5.59% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.87, meaning bulls need an upside of 7.49% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NGD’s forecast low is $1.50 with $2.55 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -47.4% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 13.29% for it to hit the projected low.

New Gold Inc. (NGD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the New Gold Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 45.30% over the past 6 months, a 58.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.10%.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $198.24 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that New Gold Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $213.26 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 70.20%. The 2022 estimates are for New Gold Inc. earnings to increase by 275.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.65% per year.

NGD Dividends

New Gold Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 16 and February 21.

New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.23% of New Gold Inc. shares while 50.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.87%. There are 50.75% institutions holding the New Gold Inc. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 9.53% of the shares, roughly 64.93 million NGD shares worth $97.4 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.40% or 16.36 million shares worth $24.54 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 35.11 million shares estimated at $52.32 million under it, the former controlled 5.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 4.52% of the shares, roughly 30.78 million shares worth around $45.86 million.