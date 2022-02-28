Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the last trading session, 1.08 million Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.90. With the company’s per share price at $3.84 changed hands at $0.76 or 24.68% during last session, the market valuation stood at $99.57M. NM’s last price was a discount, traded about -301.56% off its 52-week high of $15.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.85, which suggests the last value was 25.78% up since then. When we look at Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 255.55K.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) trade information

Instantly NM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.66%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.87 on Friday, 02/25/22 added 24.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.07%, with the 5-day performance at 10.66% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) is 12.94% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 91810.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.45 days.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. will rise 372.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 772.20% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $278.04 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -1.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -26.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.00% per year.

NM Dividends

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 19 and April 25.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.70% of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. shares while 16.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.57%. There are 16.69% institutions holding the Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. stock share, with Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 4.31% of the shares, roughly 0.69 million NM shares worth $3.27 million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.31% or 0.53 million shares worth $2.51 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were iShares Micro Cap ETF and Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund. With 29514.0 shares estimated at $0.14 million under it, the former controlled 0.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund held about 0.11% of the shares, roughly 18102.0 shares worth around $86346.0.