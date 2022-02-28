Metromile Inc. (NASDAQ: MILE) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the last trading session, 1.21 million Metromile Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.21 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $171.49M. MILE’s last price was a discount, traded about -1341.32% off its 52-week high of $17.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.96, which suggests the last value was 20.66% up since then. When we look at Metromile Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.60 million.

Analysts gave the Metromile Inc. (MILE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended MILE as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Metromile Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

Metromile Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) trade information

Instantly MILE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -17.69%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.4600 on Friday, 02/25/22 added 0.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -44.75%, with the 5-day performance at -17.69% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Metromile Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) is -18.79% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.05, meaning bulls need an upside of 40.98% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MILE’s forecast low is $2.05 with $2.05 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -69.42% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -69.42% for it to hit the projected low.

MILE Dividends

Metromile Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

Metromile Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.88% of Metromile Inc. shares while 68.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.40%. There are 68.42% institutions holding the Metromile Inc. stock share, with NEA Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 7.32% of the shares, roughly 9.38 million MILE shares worth $33.31 million.

Miller Value Partners, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.24% or 8.0 million shares worth $28.41 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 6.7 million shares estimated at $23.79 million under it, the former controlled 5.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.08% of the shares, roughly 2.67 million shares worth around $9.47 million.