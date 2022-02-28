Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 0.88 million Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.74. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.02 changed hands at -$0.28 or -2.77% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.82B. MLCO’s current price is a discount, trading about -136.03% off its 52-week high of $23.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.87, which suggests the last value was 11.48% up since then. When we look at Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.78 million.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) trade information

Instantly MLCO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.65%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 10.92 on Friday, 02/25/22 subtracted -2.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.18%, with the 5-day performance at -9.65% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) is -1.53% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.94 days.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -18.90% over the past 6 months, a 54.72% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.00%.

The 2022 estimates are for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited earnings to decrease by -441.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.00% per year.

MLCO Dividends

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 26 and May 02.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shares while 42.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.38%. There are 42.38% institutions holding the Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stock share, with Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 4.65% of the shares, roughly 22.19 million MLCO shares worth $225.91 million.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.41% or 21.05 million shares worth $215.58 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Europacific Growth Fund and Vanguard International Value Fund. With 13.89 million shares estimated at $142.26 million under it, the former controlled 2.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Value Fund held about 1.86% of the shares, roughly 8.88 million shares worth around $96.19 million.