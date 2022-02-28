Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) Stock: More Upside Ahead? – Marketing Sentinel
In the latest trading session, 0.91 million Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.25. With the company’s most recent per share price at $32.69 changing hands around $3.97 or 13.82% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.04B. MAXR’s current price is a discount, trading about -60.42% off its 52-week high of $52.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.92, which suggests the last value was 29.89% up since then. When we look at Maxar Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 817.77K.

Analysts gave the Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended MAXR as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Maxar Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.09.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) trade information

Instantly MAXR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 33.00 on Friday, 02/25/22 added 13.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.74%, with the 5-day performance at 3.72% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) is 10.59% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.10, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.35% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MAXR’s forecast low is $32.00 with $52.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -59.07% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2.11% for it to hit the projected low.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $461.07 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Maxar Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $439.22 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -19.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Maxar Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 182.90%.

MAXR Dividends

Maxar Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06. The 0.14% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.14% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.07% of Maxar Technologies Inc. shares while 76.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.10%. There are 76.28% institutions holding the Maxar Technologies Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 8.68% of the shares, roughly 6.31 million MAXR shares worth $178.63 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.48% or 5.43 million shares worth $153.85 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were John Hancock Fds III-Disciplined Value Mid Cap Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.0 million shares estimated at $56.6 million under it, the former controlled 2.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.68% of the shares, roughly 1.95 million shares worth around $55.14 million.

