Mandiant Inc. (NASDAQ: MNDT): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 1.65 million Mandiant Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.89. With the company’s most recent per share price at $19.70 changing hands around $0.4 or 2.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.47B. MNDT’s current price is a discount, trading about -15.74% off its 52-week high of $22.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.76, which suggests the last value was 30.15% up since then. When we look at Mandiant Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.94 million.

Analysts gave the Mandiant Inc. (MNDT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended MNDT as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Mandiant Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

Mandiant Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT) trade information

Instantly MNDT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 19.88 on Friday, 02/25/22 added 2.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.03%, with the 5-day performance at 10.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mandiant Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT) is 32.65% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.02 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.97 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.61, meaning bulls need a downside of -0.46% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MNDT’s forecast low is $16.00 with $23.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -16.75% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 18.78% for it to hit the projected low.

Mandiant Inc. (MNDT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Mandiant Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 4.89% over the past 6 months, a -317.65% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Mandiant Inc. will fall -208.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 23.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -48.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $131.47 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Mandiant Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $133.98 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $247.5 million and $114.69 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -46.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Mandiant Inc. earnings to increase by 23.20%.

MNDT Dividends

Mandiant Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 31 and February 04.

Mandiant Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.12% of Mandiant Inc. shares while 91.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.16%. There are 91.18% institutions holding the Mandiant Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.16% of the shares, roughly 21.98 million MNDT shares worth $391.19 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.96% or 19.11 million shares worth $340.1 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 8.56 million shares estimated at $149.37 million under it, the former controlled 3.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.68% of the shares, roughly 6.42 million shares worth around $114.36 million.