MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) Stock Forecast For 2022: $50.00 Per Share On The Upside

In the last trading session, 1.83 million MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.11. With the company’s per share price at $9.67 changed hands at -$0.82 or -7.82% during last session, the market valuation stood at $612.79M. MGNX’s last price was a discount, traded about -277.25% off its 52-week high of $36.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.61, which suggests the last value was 0.62% up since then. When we look at MacroGenics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 488.11K.

Analysts gave the MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MGNX as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. MacroGenics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.8.

MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) trade information

Instantly MGNX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.82%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 10.61 on Friday, 02/25/22 subtracted -7.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -39.75%, with the 5-day performance at -7.82% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) is -19.55% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.51 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.25 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.89, meaning bulls need an upside of 69.68% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MGNX’s forecast low is $18.00 with $50.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -417.06% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -86.14% for it to hit the projected low.

MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the MacroGenics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -57.44% over the past 6 months, a 32.05% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for MacroGenics Inc. will fall -1,900.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 17.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -18.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $22.23 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that MacroGenics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $27.54 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $52.69 million and $16.88 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -57.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 63.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -31.30%. The 2022 estimates are for MacroGenics Inc. earnings to increase by 21.60%.

MGNX Dividends

MacroGenics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 27 and May 02.

MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.60% of MacroGenics Inc. shares while 96.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.97%. There are 96.40% institutions holding the MacroGenics Inc. stock share, with Bellevue Group AG the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 13.95% of the shares, roughly 8.54 million MGNX shares worth $178.92 million.

RA Capital Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.70% or 5.94 million shares worth $124.46 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund. With 1.83 million shares estimated at $38.27 million under it, the former controlled 2.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund held about 2.88% of the shares, roughly 1.76 million shares worth around $36.93 million.