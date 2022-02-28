Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.02 million Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.51 changed hands at -$0.03 or -0.85% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.03B. LILM’s last price was a discount, traded about -250.43% off its 52-week high of $12.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.36, which suggests the last value was 4.27% up since then. When we look at Lilium N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 710.70K.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) trade information

Instantly LILM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.60%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.17 on Friday, 02/25/22 subtracted -0.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -49.35%, with the 5-day performance at -14.60% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) is -29.94% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.26 days.

LILM Dividends

Lilium N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.93% of Lilium N.V. shares while 11.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.95%. There are 11.18% institutions holding the Lilium N.V. stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 6.82% of the shares, roughly 17.71 million LILM shares worth $186.08 million.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.01% or 5.21 million shares worth $54.78 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Capital World Growth and Income Fund and Smallcap World Fund. With 3.16 million shares estimated at $33.21 million under it, the former controlled 1.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 0.59% of the shares, roughly 1.54 million shares worth around $16.22 million.