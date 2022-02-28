Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.28 million Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.40 changed hands at $0.38 or 5.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.33B. LICY’s last price was a discount, traded about -92.97% off its 52-week high of $14.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.00, which suggests the last value was 18.92% up since then. When we look at Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.74 million.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) trade information

Instantly LICY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 7.53 on Friday, 02/25/22 added 5.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.70%, with the 5-day performance at -1.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) is 5.26% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.51 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.18 days.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -13.25% over the past 6 months, a 64.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.60%.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.3 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2022 will be $8.25 million.

LICY Dividends

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on September 09.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 31.39% of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. shares while 33.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 48.70%. There are 33.42% institutions holding the Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. stock share, with Moore Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 3.06% of the shares, roughly 5.0 million LICY shares worth $58.5 million.

Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.70% or 4.41 million shares worth $51.61 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. With 2.44 million shares estimated at $31.55 million under it, the former controlled 1.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund held about 0.85% of the shares, roughly 1.39 million shares worth around $18.0 million.