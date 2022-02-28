Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the latest trading session, 5.95 million Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $30.85 changing hands around $2.96 or 10.62% at last look, the market valuation stands at $27.66B. LI’s current price is a discount, trading about -21.39% off its 52-week high of $37.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.98, which suggests the last value was 48.2% up since then. When we look at Li Auto Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 9.06 million.

Analysts gave the Li Auto Inc. (LI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended LI as a Hold, 16 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Li Auto Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) trade information

Instantly LI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.87%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 30.24 on Friday, 02/25/22 added 10.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.12%, with the 5-day performance at -5.87% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) is 11.16% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $257.06, meaning bulls need an upside of 88.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LI’s forecast low is $122.09 with $404.09 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1209.85% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -295.75% for it to hit the projected low.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Li Auto Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -5.84% over the past 6 months, a -292.31% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Li Auto Inc. will fall -50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 16.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 175.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.43 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Li Auto Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.4 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $639.31 million and $551.52 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 123.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 154.30%.

The 2022 estimates are for Li Auto Inc. earnings to increase by 77.10%.

LI Dividends

Li Auto Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 27.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.32% of Li Auto Inc. shares while 20.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.96%. There are 20.89% institutions holding the Li Auto Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 3.16% of the shares, roughly 26.99 million LI shares worth $709.59 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.73% or 14.8 million shares worth $389.0 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 7.22 million shares estimated at $235.75 million under it, the former controlled 0.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 0.72% of the shares, roughly 6.19 million shares worth around $206.71 million.