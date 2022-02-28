Let’s Talk About DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV)’s Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.05 million DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $27.16 changed hands at $1.73 or 6.80% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.48B. DV’s last price was a discount, traded about -78.28% off its 52-week high of $48.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.94, which suggests the last value was 19.22% up since then. When we look at DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 975.44K.

Analysts gave the DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended DV as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.11.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV) trade information

Instantly DV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.40%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 27.66 on Friday, 02/25/22 added 6.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.39%, with the 5-day performance at -0.40% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV) is 17.78% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.40, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.38% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DV’s forecast low is $29.00 with $44.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -62.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -6.77% for it to hit the projected low.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $100.75 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $89.8 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 32.90%.

The 2022 estimates are for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -12.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 29.70% per year.

DV Dividends

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.09% of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. shares while 91.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.26%. There are 91.31% institutions holding the DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. stock share, with Providence Equity Partners LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 57.74% of the shares, roughly 91.6 million DV shares worth $3.13 billion.

Tiger Global Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.73% or 13.84 million shares worth $472.86 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. With 2.56 million shares estimated at $101.19 million under it, the former controlled 1.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund held about 0.64% of the shares, roughly 1.02 million shares worth around $40.43 million.