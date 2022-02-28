Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI)

In the last trading session, 1.28 million eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.10. With the company’s per share price at $26.55 changed hands at -$1.8 or -6.35% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.41B. EXPI’s last price was a discount, traded about -170.81% off its 52-week high of $71.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.00, which suggests the last value was 17.14% up since then. When we look at eXp World Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 971.54K.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) trade information

Instantly EXPI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.39%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 28.39 on Friday, 02/25/22 subtracted -6.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.19%, with the 5-day performance at -4.39% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) is 10.12% up.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the eXp World Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -39.05% over the past 6 months, a -21.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -1.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for eXp World Holdings Inc. will rise 40.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 103.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.03 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that eXp World Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $910.62 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $609.32 million and $552.49 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 69.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 64.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 65.60%. The 2022 estimates are for eXp World Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 369.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

EXPI Dividends

eXp World Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 09 and March 14. The 0.60% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.16. It is important to note, however, that the 0.60% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 53.30% of eXp World Holdings Inc. shares while 21.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 46.73%. There are 21.82% institutions holding the eXp World Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 15.66% of the shares, roughly 9.55 million EXPI shares worth $379.8 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.76% or 4.12 million shares worth $163.96 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.07 million shares estimated at $158.27 million under it, the former controlled 5.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.03% of the shares, roughly 1.85 million shares worth around $73.57 million.