Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the last trading session, 4.93 million Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.63. With the company’s per share price at $8.82 changed hands at -$0.35 or -3.82% during last session, the market valuation stood at $469.05M. KOD’s last price was a discount, traded about -1460.09% off its 52-week high of $137.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.57, which suggests the last value was 2.83% up since then. When we look at Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 979.60K.

Analysts gave the Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended KOD as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.35.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) trade information

Instantly KOD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -83.69%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 55.63 on Friday, 02/25/22 subtracted -3.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -89.60%, with the 5-day performance at -83.69% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) is -84.01% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $55.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 83.96% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KOD’s forecast low is $7.00 with $149.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1589.34% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 20.63% for it to hit the projected low.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kodiak Sciences Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -90.58% over the past 6 months, a -57.73% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kodiak Sciences Inc. will fall -39.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -58.20% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for Kodiak Sciences Inc. earnings to decrease by -132.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.40% per year.

KOD Dividends

Kodiak Sciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.64% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares while 88.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.09%. There are 88.55% institutions holding the Kodiak Sciences Inc. stock share, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 28.39% of the shares, roughly 14.68 million KOD shares worth $1.41 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.58% or 8.06 million shares worth $773.24 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. With 1.87 million shares estimated at $179.92 million under it, the former controlled 3.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund held about 2.64% of the shares, roughly 1.36 million shares worth around $130.97 million.