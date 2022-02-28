Kaltura Inc. (NASDAQ: KLTR) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the last trading session, 2.93 million Kaltura Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.23 changed hands at $0.33 or 17.37% during last session, the market valuation stood at $290.26M. KLTR’s last price was a discount, traded about -527.8% off its 52-week high of $14.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.73, which suggests the last value was 22.42% up since then. When we look at Kaltura Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 543.07K.

Analysts gave the Kaltura Inc. (KLTR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended KLTR as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Kaltura Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Kaltura Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) trade information

Instantly KLTR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -29.43%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.23 on Friday, 02/25/22 added 17.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.83%, with the 5-day performance at -29.43% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kaltura Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) is -30.53% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.06, meaning bulls need an upside of 45.07% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KLTR’s forecast low is $2.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -258.74% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 10.31% for it to hit the projected low.

Kaltura Inc. (KLTR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kaltura Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -82.96% over the past 6 months, a 56.84% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.20%.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $42.84 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Kaltura Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $45.95 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Kaltura Inc. earnings to decrease by -179.20%.

KLTR Dividends

Kaltura Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 03.

Kaltura Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 40.58% of Kaltura Inc. shares while 43.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.41%. There are 43.62% institutions holding the Kaltura Inc. stock share, with Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 11.39% of the shares, roughly 14.45 million KLTR shares worth $148.65 million.

Intel Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.34% or 8.04 million shares worth $82.74 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2021 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Hartford Small Company Fund. With 1.36 million shares estimated at $16.23 million under it, the former controlled 1.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Hartford Small Company Fund held about 0.60% of the shares, roughly 0.76 million shares worth around $7.17 million.