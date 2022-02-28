JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the latest trading session, 1.35 million JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.05. With the company’s most recent per share price at $50.39 changing hands around $6.79 or 15.58% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.04B. JKS’s current price is a discount, trading about -31.71% off its 52-week high of $66.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $28.39, which suggests the last value was 43.66% up since then. When we look at JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.20 million.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) trade information

Instantly JKS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.73%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 50.11 on Friday, 02/25/22 added 15.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.13%, with the 5-day performance at 2.73% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) is 4.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.55 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.8 days.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -1.13% over the past 6 months, a -56.10% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -3.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. will rise 718.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 180.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.15 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.82 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.6 billion and $1.21 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 34.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 50.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -22.60%. The 2022 estimates are for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. earnings to decrease by -75.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 29.07% per year.

JKS Dividends

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 07 and April 11.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.84% of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. shares while 53.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 56.01%. There are 53.30% institutions holding the JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. stock share, with Schroder Investment Management Group the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 12.14% of the shares, roughly 3.6 million JKS shares worth $164.83 million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.89% or 2.34 million shares worth $107.07 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF. With 1.86 million shares estimated at $111.46 million under it, the former controlled 6.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Global Clean Energy ETF held about 2.56% of the shares, roughly 0.76 million shares worth around $45.45 million.