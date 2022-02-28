Is Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.18 million Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $27.83 changed hands at -$0.39 or -1.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.74B. VIR’s last price was a discount, traded about -163.35% off its 52-week high of $73.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $24.91, which suggests the last value was 10.49% up since then. When we look at Vir Biotechnology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.77 million.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) trade information

Instantly VIR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.08%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 31.04 on Friday, 02/25/22 subtracted -1.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.53%, with the 5-day performance at -10.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) is -13.87% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.93 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.88 days.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vir Biotechnology Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -44.84% over the past 6 months, a 64.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vir Biotechnology Inc. will rise 289.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 184.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 744.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $387.26 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Vir Biotechnology Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $338 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.73 million and $98.63 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 22,233.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 242.70%.

The 2022 estimates are for Vir Biotechnology Inc. earnings to increase by 56.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.00% per year.

VIR Dividends

Vir Biotechnology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.66% of Vir Biotechnology Inc. shares while 73.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.82%. There are 73.24% institutions holding the Vir Biotechnology Inc. stock share, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 16.97% of the shares, roughly 22.22 million VIR shares worth $930.21 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.60% or 7.33 million shares worth $306.91 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and New Perspective Fund Inc. With 2.22 million shares estimated at $96.57 million under it, the former controlled 1.70% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, New Perspective Fund Inc held about 1.68% of the shares, roughly 2.2 million shares worth around $95.76 million.