Is SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGC) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In the last trading session, 1.67 million SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.01 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.65B. SLGC’s last price was a discount, traded about -63.37% off its 52-week high of $14.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.29, which suggests the last value was 19.09% up since then. When we look at SomaLogic Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.06 million.

Analysts gave the SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SLGC as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SomaLogic Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) trade information

Instantly SLGC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.96%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 9.69 on Friday, 02/25/22 added 0.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.59%, with the 5-day performance at -4.96% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) is 9.48% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 44.55% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SLGC’s forecast low is $12.00 with $19.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -110.88% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -33.19% for it to hit the projected low.

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $19.77 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that SomaLogic Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $23.33 million.

The 2022 estimates are for SomaLogic Inc. earnings to increase by 7.00%.

SLGC Dividends

SomaLogic Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.77% of SomaLogic Inc. shares while 43.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.31%. There are 43.38% institutions holding the SomaLogic Inc. stock share, with Casdin Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 6.84% of the shares, roughly 12.39 million SLGC shares worth $153.5 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.50% or 6.33 million shares worth $78.48 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. With 7.5 million shares estimated at $95.46 million under it, the former controlled 4.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held about 0.46% of the shares, roughly 0.83 million shares worth around $10.32 million.