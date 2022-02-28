Is Poshmark Inc.’s (NASDAQ: POSH) Stock Due For A Strong Run?

In the last trading session, 1.05 million Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $13.68 changed hands at $0.08 or 0.59% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.15B. POSH’s last price was a discount, traded about -368.49% off its 52-week high of $64.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.83, which suggests the last value was 13.52% up since then. When we look at Poshmark Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.01 million.

Analysts gave the Poshmark Inc. (POSH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended POSH as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Poshmark Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.17.

Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) trade information

Instantly POSH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.53%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 15.95 on Friday, 02/25/22 added 0.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.67%, with the 5-day performance at -13.53% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) is -1.08% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.48 days.

Poshmark Inc. (POSH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Poshmark Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -51.98% over the past 6 months, a -208.80% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -5.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Poshmark Inc. will fall -440.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 78.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $80.59 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Poshmark Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $92.56 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $69.32 million and $77.18 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 16.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 19.90%.

The 2022 estimates are for Poshmark Inc. earnings to increase by 108.40%.

POSH Dividends

Poshmark Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 09 and March 14.

Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.13% of Poshmark Inc. shares while 56.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 57.47%. There are 56.83% institutions holding the Poshmark Inc. stock share, with Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 12.65% of the shares, roughly 5.97 million POSH shares worth $141.89 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.61% or 2.65 million shares worth $62.9 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 0.98 million shares estimated at $23.28 million under it, the former controlled 2.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.81% of the shares, roughly 0.85 million shares worth around $20.28 million.