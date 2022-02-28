Is Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the last trading session, 1.09 million Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $13.40 changed hands at -$0.39 or -2.83% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.61B. NRGV’s last price was a discount, traded about -38.58% off its 52-week high of $18.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.88, which suggests the last value was 33.73% up since then. When we look at Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 800.57K.

Analysts gave the Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NRGV as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) trade information

Instantly NRGV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 20.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 18.57 on Friday, 02/25/22 subtracted -2.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 35.35%, with the 5-day performance at 20.72% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) is 34.40% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.56% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NRGV’s forecast low is $18.00 with $18.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -34.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -34.33% for it to hit the projected low.

NRGV Dividends

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)’s Major holders