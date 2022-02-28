Is AppLovin Corporation’s (NASDAQ: APP) Stock Due For A Strong Run?

In the last trading session, 1.49 million AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $57.20 changed hands at $0.09 or 0.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $19.91B. APP’s last price was a discount, traded about -102.95% off its 52-week high of $116.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $49.41, which suggests the last value was 13.62% up since then. When we look at AppLovin Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.02 million.

Analysts gave the AppLovin Corporation (APP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended APP as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. AppLovin Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.11.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) trade information

Instantly APP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.81%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 66.61 on Friday, 02/25/22 added 0.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -39.32%, with the 5-day performance at -10.81% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) is -9.25% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $95.79, meaning bulls need an upside of 40.29% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, APP’s forecast low is $65.00 with $118.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -106.29% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -13.64% for it to hit the projected low.

AppLovin Corporation (APP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AppLovin Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -22.25% over the past 6 months, a 144.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.90%.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $780.39 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that AppLovin Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $815.36 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 35.00%.

The 2022 estimates are for AppLovin Corporation earnings to decrease by -263.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 21.75% per year.

APP Dividends

AppLovin Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 55.84% of AppLovin Corporation shares while 17.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.33%. There are 17.81% institutions holding the AppLovin Corporation stock share, with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 47.72% of the shares, roughly 108.05 million APP shares worth $7.82 billion.

Spruce House Investment Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.21% or 5.0 million shares worth $361.85 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Manager Directed Port-Spyglass Growth Fd and Blackrock Funds-Technology Oppportunities Port. With 1.1 million shares estimated at $79.59 million under it, the former controlled 0.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackrock Funds-Technology Oppportunities Port held about 0.44% of the shares, roughly 1.0 million shares worth around $70.06 million.