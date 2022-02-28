Is Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 2.53 million Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.97 changed hands at -$0.3 or -7.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $873.16M. AEVA’s last price was a discount, traded about -376.32% off its 52-week high of $18.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.85, which suggests the last value was 3.02% up since then. When we look at Aeva Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.70 million.

Analysts gave the Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended AEVA as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Aeva Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) trade information

Instantly AEVA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -17.63%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.91 on Friday, 02/25/22 subtracted -7.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -47.49%, with the 5-day performance at -17.63% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) is -17.63% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.54 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.86, meaning bulls need an upside of 63.44% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AEVA’s forecast low is $5.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -403.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -25.94% for it to hit the projected low.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aeva Technologies Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -59.94% over the past 6 months, a 2.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.00%.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.68 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Aeva Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $5 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 354.50%.

AEVA Dividends

Aeva Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 46.76% of Aeva Technologies Inc. shares while 36.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.12%. There are 36.27% institutions holding the Aeva Technologies Inc. stock share, with Sylebra Capital Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 12.17% of the shares, roughly 26.05 million AEVA shares worth $206.83 million.

Canaan Partners XI LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.64% or 18.49 million shares worth $139.75 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 2.97 million shares estimated at $23.6 million under it, the former controlled 1.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.24% of the shares, roughly 2.65 million shares worth around $21.01 million.