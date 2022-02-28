Investor Confidence Declines As Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE: FTK) Shares Lose -$0.05

In the last trading session, 1.32 million Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.17. With the company’s per share price at $1.23 changed hands at -$0.05 or -3.91% during last session, the market valuation stood at $84.22M. FTK’s last price was a discount, traded about -102.44% off its 52-week high of $2.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.53, which suggests the last value was 56.91% up since then. When we look at Flotek Industries Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.49 million.

Analysts gave the Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended FTK as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Flotek Industries Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK) trade information

Instantly FTK was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.89%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.6400 on Friday, 02/25/22 subtracted -3.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.85%, with the 5-day performance at -8.89% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK) is 48.19% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 29.71% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FTK’s forecast low is $1.00 with $2.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -103.25% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 18.7% for it to hit the projected low.

Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Flotek Industries Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -11.51% over the past 6 months, a 73.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 38.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Flotek Industries Inc. will rise 41.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 30.00% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.7 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Flotek Industries Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $19.4 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -45.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Flotek Industries Inc. earnings to decrease by -54.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

FTK Dividends

Flotek Industries Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 14 and March 18.

Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.22% of Flotek Industries Inc. shares while 36.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.19%. There are 36.48% institutions holding the Flotek Industries Inc. stock share, with Nierenberg Investment Management Company, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 6.08% of the shares, roughly 4.84 million FTK shares worth $6.1 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.79% or 3.02 million shares worth $3.8 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Needham Small Cap Growth Fund. With 1.91 million shares estimated at $2.41 million under it, the former controlled 2.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Needham Small Cap Growth Fund held about 1.88% of the shares, roughly 1.5 million shares worth around $1.89 million.