Investing In Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGH) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 4.08 million Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $17.70 changed hands at $2.95 or 20.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $806.06M. ANGH’s last price was a discount, traded about -87.18% off its 52-week high of $33.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.07, which suggests the last value was 54.41% up since then. When we look at Anghami Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 602.71K.

Analysts gave the Anghami Inc. (ANGH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ANGH as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) trade information

Instantly ANGH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -38.71%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 23.50 on Friday, 02/25/22 added 20.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 74.04%, with the 5-day performance at -38.71% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) is 32.88% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -4.12% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ANGH’s forecast low is $17.00 with $17.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 3.95% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.95% for it to hit the projected low.

ANGH Dividends

Anghami Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH)’s Major holders