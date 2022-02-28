InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.45 million InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $43.71 changed hands at $2.66 or 6.48% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.72B. INMD’s last price was a discount, traded about -127.11% off its 52-week high of $99.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $31.10, which suggests the last value was 28.85% up since then. When we look at InMode Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.92 million.

Analysts gave the InMode Ltd. (INMD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended INMD as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. InMode Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.53.

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) trade information

Instantly INMD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.85%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 43.81 on Friday, 02/25/22 added 6.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -38.07%, with the 5-day performance at 2.85% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) is 0.78% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.91 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $81.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 46.37% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, INMD’s forecast low is $72.00 with $90.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -105.9% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -64.72% for it to hit the projected low.

InMode Ltd. (INMD) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for InMode Ltd. will rise 12.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 11.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 68.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $100.06 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that InMode Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $86 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $75.19 million and $56.21 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 33.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 53.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 225.40%. The 2022 estimates are for InMode Ltd. earnings to increase by 115.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 33.20% per year.

INMD Dividends

InMode Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 08 and February 14.

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 34.85% of InMode Ltd. shares while 63.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.74%. There are 63.02% institutions holding the InMode Ltd. stock share, with Fred Alger Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 4.15% of the shares, roughly 1.59 million INMD shares worth $126.43 million.

Acadian Asset Management. LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.13% or 1.58 million shares worth $125.61 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund. With 1.54 million shares estimated at $145.85 million under it, the former controlled 4.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund held about 3.13% of the shares, roughly 1.19 million shares worth around $113.16 million.