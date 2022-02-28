Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX: INDO): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch INDO Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 10.34 million Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $11.98 changed hands at $0.43 or 3.72% during last session, the market valuation stood at $93.44M. INDO’s last price was a discount, traded about -20.78% off its 52-week high of $14.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.61, which suggests the last value was 78.21% up since then. When we look at Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 4.81 million.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO) trade information

Instantly INDO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 154.89%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 14.47 on Friday, 02/25/22 added 3.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 327.86%, with the 5-day performance at 154.89% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO) is 327.86% up.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 130.89% over the past 6 months, a 25.53% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 22.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -52.60% down from the last financial year.

The 2022 estimates are for Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited earnings to decrease by -321.20%.

INDO Dividends

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 78.87% of Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited shares while 0.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.26%. There are 0.27% institutions holding the Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.24% of the shares, roughly 17800.0 INDO shares worth $79655.0.

UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.03% or 2073.0 shares worth $9276.0 as of Sep 29, 2021.