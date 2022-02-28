How Will ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the last trading session, 4.03 million ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $13.07 changed hands at -$0.26 or -1.95% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.38B. ACVA’s last price was a discount, traded about -188.98% off its 52-week high of $37.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.30, which suggests the last value was 21.19% up since then. When we look at ACV Auctions Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.58 million.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) trade information

Instantly ACVA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.39%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 13.53 on Friday, 02/25/22 subtracted -1.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.63%, with the 5-day performance at 4.39% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) is -1.21% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.1 days.

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ACV Auctions Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -31.25% over the past 6 months, a -4.84% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -5.40%.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $85.41 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that ACV Auctions Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $97.05 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $53.76 million and $69.09 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 58.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 40.50%.

The 2022 estimates are for ACV Auctions Inc. earnings to increase by 46.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.80% per year.

ACVA Dividends

ACV Auctions Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.36% of ACV Auctions Inc. shares while 71.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.13%. There are 71.88% institutions holding the ACV Auctions Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 7.08% of the shares, roughly 6.6 million ACVA shares worth $118.15 million.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.00% or 5.6 million shares worth $100.18 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Smallcap World Fund. With 3.32 million shares estimated at $64.64 million under it, the former controlled 3.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 3.21% of the shares, roughly 2.99 million shares worth around $53.54 million.