GRIN Stock Forecast 2022: Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) Remains Strong With -20.16% Downside

In the last trading session, 1.04 million Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.85. With the company’s per share price at $25.80 changed hands at $1.97 or 8.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $551.60M. GRIN’s last price was a premium, traded about 1.2% off its 52-week high of $25.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.69, which suggests the last value was 77.95% up since then. When we look at Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 380.01K.

Analysts gave the Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GRIN as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) trade information

Instantly GRIN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.91%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 26.33 on Friday, 02/25/22 added 8.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 43.09%, with the 5-day performance at 2.91% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) is 66.56% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 54300.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.21 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.18% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GRIN’s forecast low is $24.00 with $31.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -20.16% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 6.98% for it to hit the projected low.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 75.03% over the past 6 months, a -8.85% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -0.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. earnings to increase by 10.50%.

GRIN Dividends

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 28. The 11.16% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.88. It is important to note, however, that the 11.16% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 57.03% of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. shares while 32.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.46%. There are 32.85% institutions holding the Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. stock share, with QVT Financial LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 3.77% of the shares, roughly 0.72 million GRIN shares worth $11.15 million.

Marshall Wace LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.85% or 0.36 million shares worth $5.48 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio and DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value. With 91890.0 shares estimated at $1.3 million under it, the former controlled 0.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value held about 0.35% of the shares, roughly 67963.0 shares worth around $0.96 million.