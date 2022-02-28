Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB): The Stock To Invest In Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 25.18 million Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.80 changed hands at $0.3 or 5.45% during last session, the market valuation stood at $22.84B. GRAB’s last price was a discount, traded about -195.69% off its 52-week high of $17.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.83, which suggests the last value was 16.72% up since then. When we look at Grab Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 25.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 20.17 million.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) trade information

Instantly GRAB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.17%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 5.86 on Friday, 02/25/22 added 5.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.65%, with the 5-day performance at -0.17% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) is -2.36% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 53.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.29 days.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Grab Holdings Limited earnings to increase by 31.20%.

GRAB Dividends

Grab Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on September 13.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.71% of Grab Holdings Limited shares while 23.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.67%. There are 23.29% institutions holding the Grab Holdings Limited stock share, with Russell Investments Group, Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 0.03% of the shares, roughly 1.14 million GRAB shares worth $8.15 million.

BESSEMER GROUP, INCORPORATED holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.01% or 0.23 million shares worth $1.66 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

With 2.6 million shares estimated at $33.06 million under it, the former controlled 0.07% of total outstanding shares.