GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. Is Forecast To Drop -75.35% To Hit Consensus Price Target

In the last trading session, 4.2 million GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $57.03 changed hands at $2.23 or 4.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $29.87B. GFS’s last price was a discount, traded about -28.44% off its 52-week high of $73.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $43.59, which suggests the last value was 23.57% up since then. When we look at GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.28 million.

Analysts gave the GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended GFS as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.11.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) trade information

Instantly GFS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 16.51%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 57.04 on Friday, 02/25/22 added 4.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.22%, with the 5-day performance at 16.51% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) is 19.81% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $76.97, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.91% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GFS’s forecast low is $41.00 with $100.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -75.35% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 28.11% for it to hit the projected low.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.81 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.85 billion.

The 2022 estimates are for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. earnings to increase by 80.10%.

GFS Dividends

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 30.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. shares while 93.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.62%. There are 93.62% institutions holding the GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. stock share, with Fidelity Select Portfolios – Semiconductors Portfolio the top institutional holder. As of Nov 29, 2021, the company held 0.71% of the shares, roughly 3.82 million GFS shares worth $264.37 million.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.27% or 1.45 million shares worth $100.28 million as of Nov 29, 2021.