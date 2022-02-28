Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE: GATO) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the last trading session, 1.12 million Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.35 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.30% during last session, the market valuation stood at $245.39M. GATO’s last price was a discount, traded about -504.78% off its 52-week high of $20.26. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.68, which suggests the last value was 20.0% up since then. When we look at Gatos Silver Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.51 million.

Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO) trade information

Instantly GATO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.18%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.40 on Friday, 02/25/22 subtracted -0.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -67.73%, with the 5-day performance at -1.18% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO) is 5.68% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.48 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.22 days.

Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Gatos Silver Inc. will rise 130.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 933.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 102.50% up from the last financial year.

The 2022 estimates are for Gatos Silver Inc. earnings to decrease by -110.30%.

GATO Dividends

Gatos Silver Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.01% of Gatos Silver Inc. shares while 90.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.37%. There are 90.44% institutions holding the Gatos Silver Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 12.67% of the shares, roughly 8.76 million GATO shares worth $101.83 million.

Municipal Employees, Retirement System Of Michigan holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.98% or 6.21 million shares worth $72.17 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF and Fidelity Contrafund Inc. With 1.99 million shares estimated at $23.2 million under it, the former controlled 2.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Contrafund Inc held about 2.47% of the shares, roughly 1.71 million shares worth around $20.68 million.