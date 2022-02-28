Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the latest trading session, 0.95 million Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $42.60 changing hands around $1.12 or 2.69% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.98B. FUTU’s current price is a discount, trading about -325.92% off its 52-week high of $181.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $34.11, which suggests the last value was 19.93% up since then. When we look at Futu Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.15 million.

Analysts gave the Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended FUTU as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Futu Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.05.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) trade information

Instantly FUTU is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.32%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 42.75 on Friday, 02/25/22 added 2.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.20%, with the 5-day performance at -6.32% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) is 4.25% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.95 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $552.16, meaning bulls need an upside of 92.28% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, FUTU’s forecast low is $389.90 with $780.11 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1731.24% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -815.26% for it to hit the projected low.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Futu Holdings Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -58.84% over the past 6 months, a 86.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Futu Holdings Limited will rise 556.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 320.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 128.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $281.17 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Futu Holdings Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $281.17 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 84.10%.

The 2022 estimates are for Futu Holdings Limited earnings to increase by 709.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.03% per year.

FUTU Dividends

Futu Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 14 and March 18.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.75% of Futu Holdings Limited shares while 41.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 45.30%. There are 41.34% institutions holding the Futu Holdings Limited stock share, with Capital Research Global Investors the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 7.49% of the shares, roughly 6.36 million FUTU shares worth $578.71 million.

Tiger Global Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.94% or 4.19 million shares worth $381.36 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Europacific Growth Fund and New Economy Fund (The). With 4.06 million shares estimated at $369.25 million under it, the former controlled 4.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, New Economy Fund (The) held about 1.26% of the shares, roughly 1.07 million shares worth around $97.43 million.