First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE: FHS) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the last trading session, 1.13 million First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.87 changed hands at -$0.1 or -5.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $53.22M. FHS’s last price was a discount, traded about -429.41% off its 52-week high of $9.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.35, which suggests the last value was 27.81% up since then. When we look at First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 205.67K.

Analysts gave the First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (FHS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended FHS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) trade information

Instantly FHS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.66%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.0300 on Friday, 02/25/22 subtracted -5.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 19.11%, with the 5-day performance at 12.66% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) is 12.66% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8470.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.04 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.28, meaning bulls need an upside of 95.87% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FHS’s forecast low is $45.28 with $45.28 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2321.39% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2321.39% for it to hit the projected low.

First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (FHS) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. earnings to increase by 155.70%.

FHS Dividends

First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on September 28.

First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE:FHS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. shares while 0.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.34%. There are 0.34% institutions holding the First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. stock share, with Citadel Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.17% of the shares, roughly 22879.0 FHS shares worth $69552.0.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.12% or 16300.0 shares worth $49552.0 as of Sep 29, 2021.