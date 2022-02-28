Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the last trading session, 1.77 million Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.48 changed hands at $0.26 or 4.98% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.81B. FFIE’s last price was a discount, traded about -218.98% off its 52-week high of $17.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.71, which suggests the last value was 32.3% up since then. When we look at Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.58 million.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) trade information

Instantly FFIE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.57 on Friday, 02/25/22 added 4.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.01%, with the 5-day performance at 9.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) is 19.65% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.87 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.5 days.

FFIE Dividends

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 07.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 46.08% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. shares while 11.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.93%. There are 11.82% institutions holding the Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 1.02% of the shares, roughly 3.3 million FFIE shares worth $31.18 million.

Park West Asset Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.92% or 3.0 million shares worth $28.32 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.25 million shares estimated at $21.28 million under it, the former controlled 0.70% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.34% of the shares, roughly 1.1 million shares worth around $9.42 million.