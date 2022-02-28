Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A 7.15% Incline

In the latest trading session, 0.95 million Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.33. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.20 changing hands around $0.08 or 7.15% at last look, the market valuation stands at $46.10M. EVGN’s current price is a discount, trading about -431.67% off its 52-week high of $6.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.01, which suggests the last value was 15.83% up since then. When we look at Evogene Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 324.57K.

Analysts gave the Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended EVGN as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Evogene Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.17.

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) trade information

Instantly EVGN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.94%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2000 on Friday, 02/25/22 added 7.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.71%, with the 5-day performance at -8.94% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) is -13.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.69 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 89.41% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, EVGN’s forecast low is $9.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1150.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -650.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Evogene Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -58.36% over the past 6 months, a 13.25% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $270k. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Evogene Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $320k. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -8.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -4.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Evogene Ltd. earnings to decrease by -18.00%.

EVGN Dividends

Evogene Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.22% of Evogene Ltd. shares while 15.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.75%. There are 15.70% institutions holding the Evogene Ltd. stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.79% of the shares, roughly 4.03 million EVGN shares worth $10.64 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.11% or 0.46 million shares worth $1.21 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF. With 2.95 million shares estimated at $7.69 million under it, the former controlled 7.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF held about 3.03% of the shares, roughly 1.25 million shares worth around $3.25 million.