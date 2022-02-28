EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the latest trading session, 2.25 million EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.62. With the company’s most recent per share price at $244.94 changed hands at -$137.49 or -35.95% at last look, the market valuation stands at $21.73B. EPAM’s current price is a discount, trading about -196.15% off its 52-week high of $725.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $338.69, which suggests the last value was -38.27% down since then. When we look at EPAM Systems Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 867.18K.

EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) trade information

Instantly EPAM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -13.28%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 439.99 on Friday, 02/25/22 subtracted -35.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -42.79%, with the 5-day performance at -13.28% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) is -12.20% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.33 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $675.36, meaning bulls need an upside of 63.73% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, EPAM’s forecast low is $410.00 with $830.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -238.86% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -67.39% for it to hit the projected low.

EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the EPAM Systems Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -38.55% over the past 6 months, a 28.40% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for EPAM Systems Inc. will rise 38.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 39.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 40.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.08 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that EPAM Systems Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.1 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $723.49 million and $780.77 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 49.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 40.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.10%. The 2022 estimates are for EPAM Systems Inc. earnings to increase by 23.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 24.90% per year.

EPAM Dividends

EPAM Systems Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 16 and February 21.

EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.33% of EPAM Systems Inc. shares while 93.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.63%. There are 93.41% institutions holding the EPAM Systems Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.00% of the shares, roughly 5.1 million EPAM shares worth $2.91 billion.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.09% or 4.59 million shares worth $2.62 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Investment Managers Ser Tr-WCM Focused International Growth Fd. With 1.52 million shares estimated at $868.05 million under it, the former controlled 2.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Investment Managers Ser Tr-WCM Focused International Growth Fd held about 2.15% of the shares, roughly 1.22 million shares worth around $820.97 million.