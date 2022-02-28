Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) Stock Forecast For 2022: Bullish Signs Point To $65.00 Per Share

In the last trading session, 1.23 million Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $15.85 changed hands at $0.5 or 3.26% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.32B. ENVX’s last price was a discount, traded about -149.09% off its 52-week high of $39.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.65, which suggests the last value was 26.5% up since then. When we look at Enovix Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.19 million.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) trade information

Instantly ENVX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.49%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 15.91 on Friday, 02/25/22 added 3.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -41.90%, with the 5-day performance at 8.49% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) is 8.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.43 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 63.98% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ENVX’s forecast low is $32.00 with $65.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -310.09% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -101.89% for it to hit the projected low.

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $600k. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Enovix Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $750k.

The 2022 estimates are for Enovix Corporation earnings to decrease by -144.90%.

ENVX Dividends

Enovix Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 11.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.06% of Enovix Corporation shares while 58.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.01%. There are 58.36% institutions holding the Enovix Corporation stock share, with Park West Asset Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 8.77% of the shares, roughly 12.73 million ENVX shares worth $240.52 million.

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.35% or 9.22 million shares worth $174.16 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.42 million shares estimated at $37.53 million under it, the former controlled 0.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.89% of the shares, roughly 1.29 million shares worth around $24.38 million.