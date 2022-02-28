Doximity Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the last trading session, 1.75 million Doximity Inc. (NYSE:DOCS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $59.07 changed hands at $1.65 or 2.87% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.38B. DOCS’s last price was a discount, traded about -82.48% off its 52-week high of $107.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $39.92, which suggests the last value was 32.42% up since then. When we look at Doximity Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.44 million.

Analysts gave the Doximity Inc. (DOCS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended DOCS as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Doximity Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.13.

Doximity Inc. (NYSE:DOCS) trade information

Instantly DOCS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.95%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 59.81 on Friday, 02/25/22 added 2.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 17.83%, with the 5-day performance at 2.95% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Doximity Inc. (NYSE:DOCS) is 39.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.03 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.15 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $69.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.39% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DOCS’s forecast low is $60.00 with $81.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -37.13% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1.57% for it to hit the projected low.

Doximity Inc. (DOCS) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $86.27 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Doximity Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $89.26 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Doximity Inc. earnings to increase by 99.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.00% per year.

DOCS Dividends

Doximity Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09.

Doximity Inc. (NYSE:DOCS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.06% of Doximity Inc. shares while 48.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 49.28%. There are 48.75% institutions holding the Doximity Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 8.37% of the shares, roughly 5.16 million DOCS shares worth $416.13 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.80% or 4.19 million shares worth $338.42 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 1.38 million shares estimated at $111.55 million under it, the former controlled 2.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.98% of the shares, roughly 1.22 million shares worth around $98.33 million.