Could MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the last trading session, 1.17 million MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.54. With the company’s per share price at $1111.39 changed hands at $77.8 or 7.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $61.09B. MELI’s last price was a discount, traded about -77.27% off its 52-week high of $1970.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $858.99, which suggests the last value was 22.71% up since then. When we look at MercadoLibre Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 773.01K.

MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) trade information

Instantly MELI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.85%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1,118.33 on Friday, 02/25/22 added 7.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.58%, with the 5-day performance at 8.85% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) is 13.91% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.37 days.

MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the MercadoLibre Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -39.46% over the past 6 months, a 353.89% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -5.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for MercadoLibre Inc. will rise 192.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 366.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 75.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.04 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that MercadoLibre Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.97 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.33 billion and $1.14 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 53.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 72.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -14.90%. The 2022 estimates are for MercadoLibre Inc. earnings to increase by 99.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.50% per year.

MELI Dividends

MercadoLibre Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04.

MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.14% of MercadoLibre Inc. shares while 83.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.17%. There are 83.75% institutions holding the MercadoLibre Inc. stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 10.02% of the shares, roughly 4.96 million MELI shares worth $6.68 billion.

Capital Research Global Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.38% or 4.64 million shares worth $6.26 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Europacific Growth Fund and Vanguard International Growth Fund. With 2.63 million shares estimated at $4.41 billion under it, the former controlled 5.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Growth Fund held about 4.14% of the shares, roughly 2.05 million shares worth around $2.43 billion.