Could Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the last trading session, 2.27 million Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.80. With the company’s per share price at $6.94 changed hands at $0.19 or 2.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.42B. ANGI’s last price was a discount, traded about -155.76% off its 52-week high of $17.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.10, which suggests the last value was 12.1% up since then. When we look at Angi Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.52 million.

Analysts gave the Angi Inc. (ANGI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended ANGI as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Angi Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) trade information

Instantly ANGI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.93%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.94 on Friday, 02/25/22 added 2.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.65%, with the 5-day performance at 6.93% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) is -11.59% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.64 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.71, meaning bulls need an upside of 40.73% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ANGI’s forecast low is $7.00 with $16.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -130.55% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.86% for it to hit the projected low.

Angi Inc. (ANGI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Angi Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -34.22% over the past 6 months, a -50.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Angi Inc. will fall -133.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $415.5 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Angi Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $449.1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $359.3 million and $387.03 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 15.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Angi Inc. earnings to decrease by -118.80%.

ANGI Dividends

Angi Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 01 and February 07.

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.92% of Angi Inc. shares while 96.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.52%. There are 96.45% institutions holding the Angi Inc. stock share, with Parnassus Investments, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 15.29% of the shares, roughly 12.29 million ANGI shares worth $151.6 million.

Brown Advisory Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.23% or 9.02 million shares worth $83.11 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Parnassus Mid-Cap Fund and Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd. With 10.24 million shares estimated at $126.36 million under it, the former controlled 12.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd held about 3.37% of the shares, roughly 2.71 million shares worth around $24.97 million.