Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE: CYH): Todayâ€™s Most-Watched Stocks

In the last trading session, 1.74 million Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.62. With the companyâ€™s per share price at $10.62 changed hands at $0.76 or 7.71% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.86B. CYHâ€™s last price was a discount, traded about -60.45% off its 52-week high of $17.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.95, which suggests the last value was 25.14% up since then. When we look at Community Health Systems Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.31 million.

Analysts gave the Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended CYH as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Community Health Systems Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.42.

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH) trade information

Instantly CYH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.59%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 12.35 on Friday, 02/25/22 added 7.71% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -20.21%, with the 5-day performance at -13.59% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH) is -20.39% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.94 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.31, meaning bulls need an upside of 38.65% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CYHâ€™s forecast low is $14.00 with $21.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -97.74% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -31.83% for it to hit the projected low.

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Community Health Systems Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -13.09% over the past 6 months, a -47.35% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -3.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Community Health Systems Inc. will fall -56.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -27.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.12 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Community Health Systems Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $3.07 billion. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.12 billion and $3.01 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.80%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Community Health Systems Inc. earnings to decrease by -59.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 70.31% per year.

CYH Dividends

Community Health Systems Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 26 and May 02.

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.69% of Community Health Systems Inc. shares while 80.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.05%. There are 80.21% institutions holding the Community Health Systems Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 14.09% of the shares, roughly 18.61 million CYH shares worth $217.79 million.

Franklin Resources, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.95% or 10.5 million shares worth $122.89 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 10.0 million shares estimated at $117.0 million under it, the former controlled 7.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 6.33% of the shares, roughly 8.37 million shares worth around $109.6 million.