Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 1.22 million Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.62. With the company’s per share price at $1.80 changed hands at -$0.05 or -2.70% during last session, the market valuation stood at $155.39M. CKPT’s last price was a discount, traded about -157.78% off its 52-week high of $4.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.64, which suggests the last value was 8.89% up since then. When we look at Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.49 million.

Analysts gave the Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CKPT as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) trade information

Instantly CKPT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.89%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.0800 on Friday, 02/25/22 subtracted -2.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -42.12%, with the 5-day performance at -10.89% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) is -28.29% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 90.82% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CKPT’s forecast low is $8.00 with $26.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1344.44% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -344.44% for it to hit the projected low.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -39.19% over the past 6 months, a -21.95% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. will rise 11.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -77.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -66.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $70k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $27k and $68k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 159.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 40.90%.

CKPT Dividends

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 11.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.66% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares while 13.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.44%. There are 13.87% institutions holding the Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.45% of the shares, roughly 2.73 million CKPT shares worth $9.0 million.

MORGAN JESS S & CO INC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.07% or 1.18 million shares worth $3.66 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.68 million shares estimated at $5.55 million under it, the former controlled 5.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 2.94% of the shares, roughly 0.85 million shares worth around $2.8 million.