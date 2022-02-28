ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch CHPT Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 6.5 million ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $13.71 changed hands at $0.07 or 0.51% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.75B. CHPT’s last price was a discount, traded about -180.82% off its 52-week high of $38.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.21, which suggests the last value was 18.23% up since then. When we look at ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 10.22 million.

Analysts gave the ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended CHPT as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) trade information

Instantly CHPT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.12%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 14.56 on Friday, 02/25/22 added 0.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.03%, with the 5-day performance at -5.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) is 8.90% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.35, meaning bulls need an upside of 49.87% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CHPT’s forecast low is $15.00 with $46.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -235.52% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -9.41% for it to hit the projected low.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. will rise 91.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 22.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 62.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $75.95 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022 will be $81.99 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $42.39 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 79.20%.

The 2022 estimates are for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 92.30%.

CHPT Dividends

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 09 and March 14.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.25% of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. shares while 67.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.26%. There are 67.71% institutions holding the ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 4.08% of the shares, roughly 13.49 million CHPT shares worth $269.69 million.

SPT Invest Management Sarl holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.74% or 12.39 million shares worth $247.77 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 4.35 million shares estimated at $87.01 million under it, the former controlled 1.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.15% of the shares, roughly 3.82 million shares worth around $76.28 million.