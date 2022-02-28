Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.57 million Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $14.02 changed hands at $0.71 or 5.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.04B. CPTN’s last price was a discount, traded about -471.75% off its 52-week high of $80.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.85, which suggests the last value was 51.14% up since then. When we look at Cepton Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 204.80K.

Analysts gave the Cepton Inc. (CPTN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CPTN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) trade information

Instantly CPTN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -66.62%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 50.36 on Friday, 02/25/22 added 5.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 41.19%, with the 5-day performance at -66.62% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) is 40.48% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 36.27% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CPTN’s forecast low is $22.00 with $22.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -56.92% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -56.92% for it to hit the projected low.

CPTN Dividends

Cepton Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN)’s Major holders