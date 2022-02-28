Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE: CZOO) Shares Are Down -29.68% Year To Date.

In the latest trading session, 0.92 million Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.83 changed hands at -$0.41 or -9.67% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.07B. CZOO’s current price is a discount, trading about -213.32% off its 52-week high of $12.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.45, which suggests the last value was 9.92% up since then. When we look at Cazoo Group Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13 million.

Analysts gave the Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CZOO as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cazoo Group Ltd’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) trade information

Instantly CZOO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.93%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.34 on Friday, 02/25/22 subtracted -9.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -29.68%, with the 5-day performance at -0.93% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) is 1.92% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.82 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.54 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 50.9% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CZOO’s forecast low is $6.60 with $9.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -134.99% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -72.32% for it to hit the projected low.

Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Cazoo Group Ltd earnings to decrease by -450.40%.

CZOO Dividends

Cazoo Group Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 26.

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.74% of Cazoo Group Ltd shares while 146.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 172.11%. There are 146.73% institutions holding the Cazoo Group Ltd stock share, with General Catalyst Group Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 30.95% of the shares, roughly 34.43 million CZOO shares worth $267.49 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 29.20% or 32.47 million shares worth $252.32 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Global Insight Port and Merger Fund, The. With 0.77 million shares estimated at $5.98 million under it, the former controlled 0.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Merger Fund, The held about 0.59% of the shares, roughly 0.66 million shares worth around $5.13 million.