Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the latest trading session, 13.66 million Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.03. With the company’s most recent per share price at $20.08 changed hands at -$1.02 or -4.86% at last look, the market valuation stands at $23.13B. CCL’s current price is a discount, trading about -56.97% off its 52-week high of $31.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.32, which suggests the last value was 18.73% up since then. When we look at Carnival Corporation & plc’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 43.71 million.

Analysts gave the Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended CCL as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Carnival Corporation & plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.87.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) trade information

Instantly CCL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.89%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 22.19 on Friday, 02/25/22 subtracted -4.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.87%, with the 5-day performance at -5.89% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) is 3.99% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.55, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.37% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CCL’s forecast low is $17.48 with $39.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -94.22% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.95% for it to hit the projected low.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Carnival Corporation & plc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -10.10% over the past 6 months, a 90.37% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 31.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 778.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.24 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Carnival Corporation & plc’s revenue for the quarter ending May 2022 will be $3.24 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -33.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Carnival Corporation & plc earnings to increase by 35.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.95% per year.

CCL Dividends

Carnival Corporation & plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 05 and April 11.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.91% of Carnival Corporation & plc shares while 53.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.10%. There are 53.84% institutions holding the Carnival Corporation & plc stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 8.82% of the shares, roughly 86.99 million CCL shares worth $1.75 billion.

Public Investment Fund holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.15% or 50.83 million shares worth $1.02 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 23.35 million shares estimated at $584.09 million under it, the former controlled 2.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 1.89% of the shares, roughly 18.68 million shares worth around $467.24 million.