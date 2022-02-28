Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the last trading session, 2.58 million Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.86. With the company’s per share price at $51.56 changed hands at -$0.82 or -1.57% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.90B. CPE’s last price was a discount, traded about -26.94% off its 52-week high of $65.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $24.40, which suggests the last value was 52.68% up since then. When we look at Callon Petroleum Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.94 million.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) trade information

Instantly CPE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.41%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 54.75 on Friday, 02/25/22 subtracted -1.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.12%, with the 5-day performance at -1.41% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) is 0.80% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.45 days.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Callon Petroleum Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 62.60% over the past 6 months, a 62.03% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 33.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Callon Petroleum Company will rise 188.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 115.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 64.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $534.7 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Callon Petroleum Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $532.83 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $295.97 million and $359.88 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 80.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 48.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -11.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Callon Petroleum Company earnings to increase by 212.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.00% per year.

CPE Dividends

Callon Petroleum Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 28.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.06% of Callon Petroleum Company shares while 88.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.50%. There are 88.64% institutions holding the Callon Petroleum Company stock share, with Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 11.08% of the shares, roughly 6.19 million CPE shares worth $303.71 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.87% or 6.07 million shares worth $297.89 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF. With 2.65 million shares estimated at $137.1 million under it, the former controlled 4.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF held about 3.96% of the shares, roughly 2.21 million shares worth around $112.3 million.